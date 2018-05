Women’s Golf West Gippsland held their 2018 pennant finals last week.

Played in cold and wet conditions at Mirboo North, 30 players across three divisions competed for pennant honours.

Warragul capped a successful season, winning two of three pennants on offer and just falling short of a clean sweep, going down to Mirboo North in the division three final.

Women’s Golf West Gippsland congratulated all players, clubs and associated volunteers for their support of the event.