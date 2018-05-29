Morell leads C4G

The role of local government is as important as those of the state and federal governments in advancing the interests and economy of Gippsland, according to the new chief executive officer of the Committee for Gippsland (C4G).

Sophie Morell took up the position based in Warragul at the start of last week, succeeding Mary Aldred who had the role for seven years.

Ms Morell, a Gippsland resident for 10 years, said C4G provided a central voice to advocate for the region.

And one of her first aims is to broaden its membership to incorporate a wider range of interests and open more dialogue among business, industry and communities.

Everyone’s views are important in being able to put the right issues forward, she said.