Home News Medal for Alan

Medal for Alan

Posted on by editor
Kellion Victory Medal recipient for living 50 years with Type 1 diabetes Alan Bransgrove, a long time Neerim Junction resident, with Diabetes Victoria’s program engagement officer Giovanna Taverna who made the presentation at Warragul last Wednesday.  Photograph: Isabel Ryan.

Kellion Victory Medal recipient for living 50 years with Type 1 diabetes Alan Bransgrove, a long time Neerim Junction resident, with Diabetes Victoria’s program engagement officer Giovanna Taverna who made the presentation at Warragul last Wednesday.  Photograph: Isabel Ryan.

Rolling up for an Army medical examination proved a life-changing experience for former Neerim Junction man Alan Bransgrove but not the change he was expecting.

Mr Bransgrove, now aged 72, planned to join the Army in 1967 during the height of Australia’s involvement in the Vietnam War but the medical test put an end to that.

The examination discovered he had type 1 diabetes, ruling him out of joining the service.

Last week Mr Bransgrove was presented with a medal, not for military service, but the Kellion Victory Medal for having lived with the disease for 50 years.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature