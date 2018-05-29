Medal for Alan

Rolling up for an Army medical examination proved a life-changing experience for former Neerim Junction man Alan Bransgrove but not the change he was expecting.

Mr Bransgrove, now aged 72, planned to join the Army in 1967 during the height of Australia’s involvement in the Vietnam War but the medical test put an end to that.

The examination discovered he had type 1 diabetes, ruling him out of joining the service.

Last week Mr Bransgrove was presented with a medal, not for military service, but the Kellion Victory Medal for having lived with the disease for 50 years.