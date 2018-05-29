Abattoir expands

A $7.5 million expansion of a Trafalgar abattoir is set to expand export opportunities and boost employment with almost 90 new jobs.

Victoria Valley Meat Exports at Trafalgar will invest $7.5 million to upgrade facilities to support growth in key export markets in the United States and South East Asia.

The project will be assisted by state government funds through the Latrobe Valley Economic Facilitation Fund.

The state government has announced a $2.7 million package to five businesses that will create another 257 new jobs and generate more than $36.3 million in local investment.

The package also will create new jobs at the Trafalgar Medical Centre and will enable significant expansions of Gibson Groundspread, Mecrus Group who operate Gippsland Strawberries, and Riviera Farms.