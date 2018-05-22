Home News Roller derby on show

Roller derby on show

Gippsland League team members (from left) Nat Elton (Harley Quinn), Jessica Pleydell (Massacre), Bethany Ellen (Smiling Assassin), Meleah Smedley (Wreck’d Em), Tab Bennett (Lady Justice), Kylie Fordham (Sk8r McGavin), Aby Collinson (Bricks), and Sarah Brandon (Maulin Brando).

The Gippsland Ranges Roller derby club hosted a state event at Lardner Park recently, showcasing the fierce action of more than 150 participants from around the state.

The State-Wide Stampede attracted participants and officials from as far as Mildura, Albury and Paynesville.

Formerly Latrobe City Roller Derby, the club rebranded itself at the start of the year to reflect its Gippsland wide membership base and new weekly training presence at Lardner Park.

The partnership with Lardner Park led to the successful launch of skate fitness and roller derby programs in Warragul – expanding the club’s reach from Longford to the outskirts of south east Melbourne.

 

 

