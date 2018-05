Riverside Tennis Association has struck a new perpetual trophy to honour the memory of its first life member, the late Mary Duncan.

The trophy was presented to section two doubles premiers Poowong, who defeated Hallora in a hotly contested grand final.

The grand finals had been postponed due to inclement weather.

Other premiership winning teams were Drouin Maroon (section one singles), Moe (section one doubles) and Drouin Gold (section two singles).