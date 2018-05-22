Home News Photography on show

Photography on show

At the presentation of awards are (from left): Gazette small print winners Diane Armstrong, Rebecca Diepenhiem, and Imogen Moyle, most successful local exhibitor Linda Keagle, national committee chairman Jane Woodcock, landscape print winner David Woodcock of Neerim East, VAPS representative Bert Hoveling, and Baw Baw Shire chief executive Alison Leighton.

The official opening of the Warragul Camera Club’s 45th National Photographic Exhibition on Sunday showcased a wonderfully curated exhibition of photographs selected from the 2018 competition.

The competition, held at the Warragul Downtowner over the weekend, is one of only three national competitions and exhibitions conducted in Victoria each year.

Instigated by Roy Berryman in conjunction with the Shire of Warragul in 1972, it attracts national exhibitors keen to have their work recognised in a jury process that demands high standards and is thus approved by the Australian Photographic Society.

