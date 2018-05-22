Photography on show

The official opening of the Warragul Camera Club’s 45th National Photographic Exhibition on Sunday showcased a wonderfully curated exhibition of photographs selected from the 2018 competition.

The competition, held at the Warragul Downtowner over the weekend, is one of only three national competitions and exhibitions conducted in Victoria each year.

Instigated by Roy Berryman in conjunction with the Shire of Warragul in 1972, it attracts national exhibitors keen to have their work recognised in a jury process that demands high standards and is thus approved by the Australian Photographic Society.