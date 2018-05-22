Home News Opposition guarantee hospital

Opposition guarantee hospital

Posted on by editor
Opposition leader Matthew Guy and Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood (front centre left and right) deliver the news that an elected Liberal Nationals state government will include funding for a new hospital in its first budget next year to Where’s The Funding community lobby group members (front) Ormond Pearson and Kerry Elliott and (back, from left) Ray Derbyshire, Christine Holland, Glenys Derbyshire, WGHG board chair Jane Leslie, Anne Curtin, Erika McInerney, Joan Kinder, Colleen Tatnell, Liz Daniels, Brian Kennedy and Doreen Westwood.

Opposition leader Matthew Guy and Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood (front centre left and right) deliver the news that an elected Liberal Nationals state government will include funding for a new hospital in its first budget next year to Where’s The Funding community lobby group members (front) Ormond Pearson and Kerry Elliott and (back, from left) Ray Derbyshire, Christine Holland, Glenys Derbyshire, WGHG board chair Jane Leslie, Anne Curtin, Erika McInerney, Joan Kinder, Colleen Tatnell, Liz Daniels, Brian Kennedy and Doreen Westwood.

A new West Gippsland Hospital on a greenfield site is on the horizon, but only if a Liberal National coalition wins government in November.

Opposition leader Matthew Guy re-confirmed the party’s commitment to a new hospital on Friday but took it one step further saying if they win government, more than $300 million would be allocated in their first budget.

Mr Guy’s announcement was welcome news to the Where’s The Funding community lobby group, who are now hopeful a new hospital may become a reality within 12 months.

“In our first budget we will allocate the funds and then begin the planning and development.  We are sick of waiting too,” Mr Guy said.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature