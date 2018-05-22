Opposition guarantee hospital

A new West Gippsland Hospital on a greenfield site is on the horizon, but only if a Liberal National coalition wins government in November.

Opposition leader Matthew Guy re-confirmed the party’s commitment to a new hospital on Friday but took it one step further saying if they win government, more than $300 million would be allocated in their first budget.

Mr Guy’s announcement was welcome news to the Where’s The Funding community lobby group, who are now hopeful a new hospital may become a reality within 12 months.

“In our first budget we will allocate the funds and then begin the planning and development. We are sick of waiting too,” Mr Guy said.