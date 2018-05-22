Interleague wins

It was a “red letter” day for the three district leagues playing in this year’s round of the Victorian Community Championships on Saturday.

At Ballarat, where the Ellinbank and District and Horsham District leagues met at a neutral venue, Ellinbank returned home with three championship cups winning all games – seniors, Under 18s and Under 16s.

Gippsland League and West Gippsland hosting games at “home” grounds, Moe and Garfield respectively, were also winners.

Gippsland downed Murray League in seniors and Under 18s and West Gippsland also won both seniors and Under 18s against Maryborough Castlemaine District.

The results have seen Gippsland rise to 12th on the State community leagues’ table, West Gippsland to 24th and the EDFL to 26th.