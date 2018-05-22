Home News Doorknock for Salvos

Warragul Salvation Army Captain Amanda Hart and Jeremy Van Boxtel will be shaking collection tins and giving up their warm beds to join the “sleep out” to raise funds for this weekend’s Red Shield Appeal.

A sleep out and doorknock will raise funds for locals experiencing hardship when the Warragul Salvation Army joins the Red Shield Appeal this weekend.

Warragul Salvation Army Captain Amanda Hart said the local community donated $34,000 last year, including $4000 raised by the sleep out.

“We thank members of the local community for donating and giving their time and funds to the Red Shield Appeal over 50 years,” she said.

However, with some 24 people of all ages seeking assistance from the Salvation Army in Warragul each week, raising funds for the Red Shield Appeal is an important as ever.

