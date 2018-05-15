Truck cuts power

Major disruptions to power were experienced in Drouin on Tuesday after a truck collided with a power pole at the intersection of Hope Street and Princes Way in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A total of 887 customers were affected by the service disruption, with some customers having power restored at 10.30am before power was fully restored to all customers at about 2pm.

A section of Princes Way was cut to traffic for most of the morning as Ausnet crews worked to clean up the site and install a new power pole.

With news filtering through that power disruption may be in place until 5pm, many businesses along Princes Way chose to close for the day.