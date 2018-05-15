Predictable footy

Ellinbank and district league’s Buln Buln pulled up probably the biggest upset of the season so far in the four district leagues when it ran away in the second half to send Ellinbank tumbling to fifth place on the ladder.
Other results across the leagues were generally predictable although there were close results in a couple of matches between evenly balanced sides that are in their “fives”.
In Mid Gippsland all results were one-sided, favourites won all the games in Gippsland League although two went down to the wire and the only close contest in West Gippsland was between top five sides Nar Nar Goon and Phillip Island, the Island’s inaccuracy a big factor in its 10-19 to 15-3 loss.