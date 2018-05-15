Plan for Longwarry saleyards

A multi-million dollar saleyards development is being planned on vacant land at Longwarry.

Warragul stock agent Neil Darby has confirmed plans for a major new saleyards development that is designed to replace Warragul’s Baw Baw Livestock Exchange.

Mr Darby said 20 hectares of vacant land in Thornell Rd, Longwarry, just off Sand Rd, had been “signed up and purchased” subject to planning permit processes and it is hoped a new saleyards would be operational within two years.

He said the development, which will be part owned by a consortium of livestock agents, could cost up to $12 million. He said it would be about two hectares under roofline.