Home News Plan for Longwarry saleyards

Plan for Longwarry saleyards

Posted on by editor
Warragul stock agent Neil Darby has confirmed plans for a major new saleyards development at Longwarry that is designed to replace Warragul’s Baw Baw Livestock Exchange.

Warragul stock agent Neil Darby has confirmed plans for a major new saleyards development at Longwarry that is designed to replace Warragul’s Baw Baw Livestock Exchange.

A multi-million dollar saleyards development is being planned on vacant land at Longwarry.

Warragul stock agent Neil Darby has confirmed plans for a major new saleyards development that is designed to replace Warragul’s Baw Baw Livestock Exchange.

Mr Darby said 20 hectares of vacant land in Thornell Rd, Longwarry, just off Sand Rd, had been “signed up and purchased” subject to planning permit processes and it is hoped a new saleyards would be operational within two years.

He said the development, which will be part owned by a consortium of livestock agents, could cost up to $12 million.  He said it would be about two hectares under roofline.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature