Korean veterans recognised

General Kwon Young Hae presents a medal to veteran and Drouin RSL member Vic Donohoe.

High-ranking retired Korean General Kwon Young Hae presented medallions to local Korean War veterans at a special ceremony held at Trafalgar-Thorpdale RSL recently.

Following an introduction and briefing on Australia’s involvement in the Korean War, former Defence Minister of the Republic of Korea General Kown Young Hae presented medallions to six Korean veterans, with two medallions presented posthumously to attending family members.

Local servicemen George Howarth, Lindsay Evans and Vic Donohoe were joined by Latrobe Valley servicemen Brian "Mick" Ryan and John "Jack" Darling in receiving the honour, while Morwell RSL member Raymond Bailey could not attend the event and had a fellow member of his RSL collect his medallion for him.

James Frost and Ernest "Ernie" Clegg were awarded posthumously, with family members in attendance to collect their medallions.

