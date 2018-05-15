Home News Don’t take the risk

Don’t take the risk

Posted on by editor
Police are warning drivers not to take the risk to drink and drive with tough new penalties meaning instant loss of licence for anyone who records a blood alcohol content of 0.05.

Police are warning drivers not to take the risk to drink and drive with tough new penalties meaning instant loss of licence for anyone who records a blood alcohol content of 0.05.

Police are warning drivers not to take the risk to drink and drive with tough new penalties meaning instant loss of licence for anyone who records a blood alcohol content of 0.05.

The new drink-driving and drug-driving penalties came into effect two weeks ago and police said they were designed to make people safer on local roads.

Baw Baw Highway Patrol Sergeant Andrew Milbourne said the new penalties were a warning for people not to take the risk with drinking.

“There are still people who think they can get away with drink driving or take the back roads home.

“And, there is an increase in drug-driving, including second offenders which is really disappointing.”

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature