Don’t take the risk

Police are warning drivers not to take the risk to drink and drive with tough new penalties meaning instant loss of licence for anyone who records a blood alcohol content of 0.05.

The new drink-driving and drug-driving penalties came into effect two weeks ago and police said they were designed to make people safer on local roads.

Baw Baw Highway Patrol Sergeant Andrew Milbourne said the new penalties were a warning for people not to take the risk with drinking.

“There are still people who think they can get away with drink driving or take the back roads home.

“And, there is an increase in drug-driving, including second offenders which is really disappointing.”