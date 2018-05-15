Home Sport Christine makes her move

Christine makes her move

Posted on by editor
Providing a healthy role model for two-year-old daughter Emmi has motivated Christine Backman to hit the pavement and take up running.  She will join her first 14km race this weekend.

A simple jog around the block has ignited a love of running for a Drouin mother of two who will compete in a 14km run this weekend.

Christine Backman is excitedly looking forward to running in the 14th Great Ocean Road Running Festival on Saturday.

After tackling the 6km race last year, she said it was a “no brainer” to register for her first 14km race.  And she doesn’t plan on stopping at that distance.

“Maybe one year I can do the half (marathon).”

As a government campaign urges “Girls Make Your Move”, Christine is sharing her running journey to help inspire and motivate other girls to find an activity they enjoy.

