Xander support

At first glance Xander Williamson is just like any other two-year-old boy with his cheeky smile, bright blue eyes and a mop of blonde hair.

However, Xander is rare. So rare that he is only the 11th Australian diagnosed with genetic syndrome Pitt Hopkins.

Heartbreaking describes the moment Melissa and Ian Williamson of Bona Vista discovered most people with Pitt Hopkins won’t talk or walk.

However, an innovative program at Neurological and Physical Abilitation (NAPA) Therapy Centre in Sydney has given the family great hope that Xander could accomplish much more.

After two visits to NAPA, Xander is now sitting by himself, rolling everywhere, trying to crawl and taking steps with the assistance of specialised equipment.