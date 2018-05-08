Umpire collapses

Nilma-Darnum club umpire Danny Burke was taken by aerial ambulance to Melbourne on Saturday afternoon after suffering a heart attack during the Ellinbank and District Football League reserves’ match at Poowong.
Burke left the field after feeling ill and collapsed before reaching the dressing rooms.
A spokesman for the Nilma-Darnum club said reports on Sunday were that 45-year-old Burke had a stent inserted in hospital and was recovering.
The reserves match was abandoned and the starting time of the senior game pushed back by about 90 minutes while waiting for the aerial ambulance.
The game was abbreviated to four 20-minute quarters without any time-on being added and ended in near darkness.