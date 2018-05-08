Robin Hood are premiers

Warragul and District Eight Ball Association concluded its summer competition with its presentation night.

Grand final winners the Robin Hood Inn were awarded their trophies, having defeated Yarragon Tans in a closely contested grand final.

The association hold both winter and summer competitions with play on Wednesday nights.

While this year’s summer competition attracted nine teams, eight teams have registered for the winter competition which is due to start in two weeks.

It’s not too late to join in and play, with the association hoping to build to 12 team competitions.