Narracan forgotten

While the bad news of no announcement regarding a new West Gippsland Hospital headed Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood’s criticisms of the state budget, he also pointed to other important projects in Narracan that were overlooked.

Attacks by the Opposition on the state budget were aimed at what wasn’t included.
Liberal Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood described the budget as being focussed on the seats Premier Andrews needed to hold government.
Regional Victoria has been forgotten and the concentration has been on metropolitan seats and what the Premier sees as vital Greens preferences in the lead-up to the election.
Leader of the Nationals and deputy coalition leader Peter Walsh said it was “more of the same old scraps off the table” for regional Victorians while billions of dollars were poured into projects in the metropolitan area.
Schools, country roads and bridges, new agricultural initiatives and cost of living issues had been neglected while the budget introduced or increased 12 taxes, he said.

