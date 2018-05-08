Breasts, bubbles and anything pink were the hot topics of discussion for 700 women who raised more than $80,000 on Saturday.
Women wore a splash of pink, enjoyed a glass of bubbles and heard almost all there was to know about breasts at A Girls’ Day Out at Lardner Park on Saturday afternoon.
The annual fundraiser at Lardner Park was a sell-out event and the generosity of patrons was overwhelming for the volunteer organising committee.
More than $80,000 will be donated to the McGrath Foundation and West Gippsland Hospital breast care nurses.
Organising committee president Jeanette Radford acknowledged the work of their 16-member volunteer committee in bringing such a massive event together; and, thanked the original small committee who had the vision to stage the first event.
Girls raise $80,000
