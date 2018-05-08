Gallipoli Oak at Labertouche

Students at Labertouche Primary School will have a constant reminder of those who have served and those who are currently serving after a Gallipoli Oak was planted at the school on Friday.

The tree planting, which following an Anzac commemoration, had been four years in the making following a grant application that finally came good.

The good news had been spread by a former staff member of the school, who found the message in his email inbox.

Returned servicemen had collected acorns from the oak trees that grew along the peninsula at Anzac Cove to plant at home, and trees have been planted at several locations including the Shrine of Remembrance and the Royal Botanic Gardens.