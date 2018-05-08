Home Schools Labertouche Primary School Gallipoli Oak at Labertouche

Gallipoli Oak at Labertouche

Labertouche Primary School principal Cory Fleming, Peta Waterson, Longwarry RSL president Kevin Stephens, Drouin RSL president Rod McNabb and returned servicemen Russell Oakes, Peter Cuthbertson and Brian Milner join Labertouche Primary School students in celebrating the planting of a Gallipoli Oak.

Students at Labertouche Primary School will have a constant reminder of those who have served and those who are currently serving after a Gallipoli Oak was planted at the school on Friday.

The tree planting, which following an Anzac commemoration, had been four years in the making following a grant application that finally came good.

The good news had been spread by a former staff member of the school, who found the message in his email inbox.

Returned servicemen had collected acorns from the oak trees that grew along the peninsula at Anzac Cove to plant at home, and trees have been planted at several locations including the Shrine of Remembrance and the Royal Botanic Gardens.

