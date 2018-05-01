Walhalla trials 30km/h

A reduced speed limit is being trialled in Walhalla to increase safety for pedestrians and road users.

The 30 km/h speed limit was launched last week along a 600 metre section of Main Rd between the Old Post Office and the Long Tunnel Extended Tourist Mine.

The speed limit trial will run for six months.

VicRoads Eastern Regional director Scott Lawrence welcomed the start of the trial which has been implemented through a partnership between VicRoads and Baw Baw Shire.

“Main Rd is an arterial road running through the historic township. It is very narrow and tight, which limits the speeds that vehicles can travel through the town and the ability to improve pedestrian facilities, as the road is shared by both vehicles and pedestrians.