Home News Walhalla trials 30km/h

Walhalla trials 30km/h

Posted on by editor
Baw Baw Shire Cr Michael Leaney in front of the new 30 km/hour speed zone that is being trialled in in Walhalla for six months.

Baw Baw Shire Cr Michael Leaney in front of the new 30 km/hour speed zone that is being trialled in in Walhalla for six months.

A reduced speed limit is being trialled in Walhalla to increase safety for pedestrians and road users.

The 30 km/h speed limit was launched last week along a 600 metre section of Main Rd between the Old Post Office and the Long Tunnel Extended Tourist Mine.

The speed limit trial will run for six months.

VicRoads Eastern Regional director Scott Lawrence welcomed the start of the trial which has been implemented through a partnership between VicRoads and Baw Baw Shire.

“Main Rd is an arterial road running through the historic township. It is very narrow and tight, which limits the speeds that vehicles can travel through the town and the ability to improve pedestrian facilities, as the road is shared by both vehicles and pedestrians.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature