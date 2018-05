A happy place to exercise, enjoy a social hit and some laughter has begun operation in Trafalgar.

The brainchild of Trafalgar resident Ning Anderson, who had relocated from China, Trafalgar Ping-Pong Kings Club has been running for about two years with keen table tennis players descending on the Community Centre each week.

The club has been gaining popularity, with players from Newborough, Warragul and Thorpdale joining local players from Trafalgar for a hit each Monday, Thursday and Saturday.