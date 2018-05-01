Honouring our veterans

Thousands of people gathered at Anzac Day services in Warragul on Wednesday with the focus changing to the dawn service.

In mild conditions about 2000 people gathered in the dawn light around the cenotaph to mark the 103rd year since Australian and New Zealand troops landed at Gallipoli Cove.

Hundreds of people laid poppies at both sides of the cenotaph as a mark of respect for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while lieutenant Andrew Wilson played the bagpipes.

Warragul RSL president Noel Tucker said it was appropriate to be reminded that the freedom to be here today, “with family and friends and our comrades in arms is such a precious thing.”