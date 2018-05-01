First win in decade

Warragul has defeated Drouin in A grade for the first time in a decade.
Warragul, off the back of claiming the 2006 A grade flag, last defeated Drouin in the 2007 second semi-final 43-37. It was Drouin’s first and only loss of the season.
On Sunday, Warragul defeated Drouin 51-36.
In perfect conditions, the Gulls took it right up the Hawks from the first whistle.
It was a super team effort to create plenty of pressure and turnovers. These were capitalised by the Gulls goalers Anna Green and Jaime Rollinson.
The persistent hard work by all players saw the Gulls build their lead at each break and win by 15 goals.