This week’s “Snapshot of the Past” is a photograph of the clock tower at the Queen Street intersection, Warragul in 1950.

The shire hall can be seen in the background.

This clock tower was reduced to a pile of bricks after an accident on December 16, 1955.

Local truck driver Alan Melbourne, son of a council employee, was transporting half of a pre-fabricated house through the town when he failed to allow sufficient distance for his load.