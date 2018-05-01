Home News $22 million for capital works

$22 million for capital works

A budget promoting a $22 million capital works program while staying within the 2.5 per cent rate cap has been supported by Baw Baw Shire Council.

Council will raise $57 million in rates and charges and 38 per cent of its revenue will be spent on capital works.

More than half of the capital works program will be spent on roads, with $11.6 million allocated to roads.

While there are no major tickets items in the budget like the Warragul Leisure Centre and West Gippsland Arts Centre of recent years, councillors praised the budget for maintaining service delivery within a rate capped environment.

