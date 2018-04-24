Youth party success

Organisers of the Baw Baw Youth Week party in the park have hailed the event a success, with the event engaging with more than 24,000 people on social media.

The event, targeted at young people aged between 15 to 24-years-old, featured a range of activities, free giveaways and prizes.

Held at the Warragul Skate Park on Thursday afternoon, youths took the opportunity to compete in skate, scooter and BMX competitions.

Other activities included street art, live music and a band competition, free barbecue, pancakes and football and netball activities.

Baw Baw Shire, Headspace, YMCA, Warragul Lions Club and other youth agencies and skate and scooter organisations combined to stage the event. Several youth agencies were also in attendance.