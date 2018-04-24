Trafalgar win Anzac Cup

With both sides unbeaten, the Anzac Day themed clash at Thorpdale promised plenty and one side delivered, it was Trafalgar, 15-11 (101) to Thorpdale 9-6 (60).
Perfect conditions, a good crowd, terrific build up and two in form sides clashing for the chance to remain unbeaten.
Thorpdale have had the edge in recent years, winning by only a kick or two. However, Trafalgar coach Clint Einsedel had earmarked this particular game for the Bloods to have their revenge.
With Hines, Van Schajik, Stone, Mann and Puglia leading the visitors charge, Trafalgar’s nine-point quarter time lead was doubled by half time to 18.