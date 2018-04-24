State basketball honours

Two Warragul basketballers have been selected in the Victoria Country U16 Girls State team for the Australian under-16 Junior Championships to be held in Queensland in July.

With the team recently announced by Basketball Victoria, 14-year-old athletes Dallas Loughridge and Georgia Koopmans are the only bottom age players chosen in the under 16 Vic Country state team, which is made up of 10 players from across Country Victoria.

Head-coach Joe Turner said he again expecting his team to be a strong contender.

“We have players that can fill a variety of different roles and play an up-tempo, exciting brand of basketball that suits our Victoria Country system and style of play,” he said.