Proposed 2.25% rate rise

A 2.25 per cent rate rise will be presented to Baw Baw Shire councillors on Tuesday night when they consider their draft budget for the upcoming financial year.

The average rate rise is in line with the state government’s cap.

The draft rating strategy presented to council proposes to maintain existing differentials including a 10 per cent discount for farm properties and a 20 per cent surcharge for commercial and industries properties.

The controversial 80 per cent surcharge on vacant land introduced last year is proposed to be maintained.

Owners of residential development land within the Warragul and Drouin precinct structure plan’s urban growth will pay 30 per cent more in rates if a planning permit authorising subdivision has been issued.