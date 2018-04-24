Food Relief demand grows

More people are now relying on Warragul’s Food Relief for their weekly groceries.

Volunteers Trish Addison and Jan Davidson said demand so far this year was about 15 per cent higher than it was 12 months ago.

The program run for the past 15 years by district combined churches for people throughout Baw Baw Shire last year met the needs of 830 individual recipients that received almost 2600 packages.

Ms Addison and Ms Davidson, part of an overall team of 60 volunteers that provide their time at the store in Pearse St, co-located with the combined churches’ opportunity shop, said they’d noticed an increase in the number of homeless in the area.