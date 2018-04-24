Calendar breaks stigma

For Sallie Jones, a calendar telling the mental health stories of farmers was part of her own healing journey following the suicide of her dairy farming father two years ago.

A calendar featuring the mental health stories of 12 Gippsland farmers aims to break down the stigma of mental health in rural communities.

Sallie tells the story of her father – Michael Bowen (ice cream king of Gippsland) - in the calendar, dedicating the calendar to his memory.

Her father lost his life to suicide on March 22, 2016. “That day was a life defining moment for me.”

“I absolutely loved my Dad. He was kind, compassionate and bold, a man who could make anything happen. His capacity for life equalled three men.

He worked hard, 18 hours most days, so that he could give our family every opportunity possible. He was as strong as an ox, physically and mentally. Nothing could break him…or so we thought.

If you or anyone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 131 114.