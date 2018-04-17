Home News Turnbull grants new jobs

All smiles after hearing of the prime minister’s $2 million announcement on Thursday are (from left) Cr Darren Wallace, Nick and Peter Ward of Drouin West Timber and Truss and mayor Joe Gauci.

Expansion of an innovative building system developed by Drouin West Timber and Truss is expected to create 26 new jobs for the company.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull delivered news of a $2 million boost to the company’s $7 million expansion project when he was in Traralgon on Thursday.

The funds are being delivered through the federal government’s Regional Jobs and Investment Packages program.

Drouin West Timber and Truss launched its FutureFit panelised building system five years ago when it attracted a $700,000 state government grant.

The next stage of the project will see the company consolidate its operations onto one site, with a new purpose built “mega-factory.”

