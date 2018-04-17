Strong crowds for Farm World

Rain arrived on cue for Farm World over the weekend, but organisers and exhibitors reported strong crowds and strong sales for the annual event.

Crowd numbers were just short of last year’s record with more than 55,000 people still attending the four-day event at Lardner Park, despite two days of rain and wind.

“At the end of the day, rain is effectively money from the sky and we have to celebrate that,” said Lardner Park chief executive Nicola Pero.

“We are in the heart of Victoria’s food bowl and we needed the rain.

“If Farm World can be Gippsland’s rain dance each year then we are happy to do that. People fronted up with brollies, coats, gumboots and smiles and they weren’t perturbed by the weather,” she said.