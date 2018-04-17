Parkrun’s stylish birthday

Warragul parkrun celebrated its third birthday on Saturday.

The event marked parkrun’s 160th consecutive event in Warragul, with the event carrying an op shop theme.

Held each Saturday morning at Warragul’s Brooker Park, parkrun is a weekly timed 5km walk or run supported by volunteers.

Warragul parkrun averages about 100 participants each Saturday morning, and welcomes people of all ages and ability from runners, walkers and in between.

Some people finish in 18 minutes, some in an hour and a half, and the volunteers for the day stay until the last person is supported through the finishing flags in a supportive and encouraging environment.