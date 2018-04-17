Home News New kinder gains funds

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announces the Warragul early learning centre $800,000 funding boost to Baw Baw Shire chief executive officer Alison Leighton in Traralgon on Thursday.  Cr Michael Leaney is in the background.

An $800,000 funding allocation announced by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Thursday will complete funding proposals for a new kindergarten in Warragul.

The project will deliver a new early learning centre to be co-located on the Warragul Primary School site, creating 66 new kindergarten places.  It is hoped the development will be completed for next year’s school year.

Mr Turnbull announced the Regional Jobs and Investment Packages funding during a visit to Traralgon.

Baw Baw Shire will receive the $800,000 grant, that will add to a $650,000 state government grant announced in December.

Council submitted the federal funding application in November last year.

 

