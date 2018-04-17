Jenny is croquet champion

Drouin croquet player Jenny Leesing put the town on the map when she won the Gippsland Croquet Association division three championship at Traralgon recently.

Jenny, who plays off a handicap of 12, travelled to Yarrawonga to represent the GCA at the regional championships yesterday.

Jenny is a new member at Drouin, having transferred from the Drysdale club last year.

Association croquet has not been played at the Drouin club for about 12 years. In early years it was the original game played by club members.

In golf croquet your turn is a single shot, while in association croquet you can earn extra shots by getting your ball through a hoop or hitting other balls with your own ball. This allows for an extended turn in which you may score several hoops (a break).