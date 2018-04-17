Home News Hospital meeting rescheduled

Hospital meeting rescheduled

Posted on by editor
Where’s the Funding lobby group members Kerry Elliott and Rob Sinnett outside Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing’s office on Friday after a meeting with her staff, that has now lead to a rescheduled meeting this week.

Where’s The Funding community campaign organisers have welcomed a meeting with Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing, after their scheduled meeting last Friday was cancelled.

The community lobby group is still desperately hoping to attract funding for a new West Gippsland Hospital in next month’s state budget.

When Friday’s meeting was cancelled, they were told they would not be able to meet with Ms Shing in the next three weeks.

After declaring their disappointment on the group’s community Facebook page, and significant community backlash, Ms Shing’s office contacted the group yesterday morning to arrange a meeting for Friday.

WTF campaign member Kerry Elliott said they were disappointed when last Friday’s meeting with Ms Shing was cancelled because of illness but welcomed the opening in her diary for this week.

 

