Rubbish spoils reserve

A dead red-belly black snake with its head in an empty alcohol can is a picture that tells a thousand words of the rubbish that lays around the Longwarry recreation reserve, according to a local resident.

Amanda Howard said dumped household goods and overflowing rubbish bins have spoilt an area that should be a picturesque reserve in the town.

Ms Howard has lived in Longwarry for 12 months and regularly walks her dogs at the recreation reserve and reserve area that adjoins a developing residential estate.

To put it bluntly, she describes it as an “ugly place” that is full of uncollected and dumped rubbish.