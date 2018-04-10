Riding for 25 years

Local cyclists Mark Sage and Ian de Bruyne will saddle up for their 25th consecutive Lions Ride for Sight tomorrow.

The pair will join the 370km non-competitive ride stretching over five days from Tidal River to Inverloch to raise money for vision related projects supported by Lions clubs.

“It’s come around very quickly,” said Mr de Bruyne. “I never thought I’d be doing every single ride. One ride blurs into the next, and now it’s 25 years.”

Mr de Bruyne and Mr Sage are the only two participants who have ridden in each of the Lions District 201V3 events covering various routes across Gippsland.