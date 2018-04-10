Home News Riding for 25 years

Riding for 25 years

Posted on by editor
Lions Ride for Sight organising committee secretary Andrea Keppel congratulates local cyclists Mark Sage (left) and Ian de Bruyne as they prepare for join their 25th consecutive Ride for Sight to raise funds for vision related projects. 

Lions Ride for Sight organising committee secretary Andrea Keppel congratulates local cyclists Mark Sage (left) and Ian de Bruyne as they prepare for join their 25th consecutive Ride for Sight to raise funds for vision related projects. 

Local cyclists Mark Sage and Ian de Bruyne will saddle up for their 25th consecutive Lions Ride for Sight tomorrow.

The pair will join the 370km non-competitive ride stretching over five days from Tidal River to Inverloch to raise money for vision related projects supported by Lions clubs.

“It’s come around very quickly,” said Mr de Bruyne.  “I never thought I’d be doing every single ride.  One ride blurs into the next, and now it’s 25 years.”

Mr de Bruyne and Mr Sage are the only two participants who have ridden in each of the Lions District 201V3 events covering various routes across Gippsland.

 

    Tagged with: , , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature