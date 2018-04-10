Home News McMillan or Monash?

McMillan or Monash?

Sitting Member for McMillan Russell Broadbent will no longer live in the electorate if a proposed redistribution transfers the Pakenham growth area to the Latrobe electorate.

The controversial name of the Federal seat of McMillan will be scrapped under a proposed boundary redistribution that will see Bunyip River become the new western border.

It is proposed to rename McMillan to Monash, in recognition of World War 1 military commander Sir John Monash.

Bunyip North, Garfield North, Tonimbuk, Tynong North and Nar Nar Goon also will be moved into Latrobe.

To even up the scales, it is proposed the new electorate will gain towns from the Flinders electorate including Koo wee rup, Lang Lang, Grantville and San Remo.

 

