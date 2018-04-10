Locals win pennant finals

Drouin Golf Club hosted the West Gippsland Golf men’s pennant finals on Sunday.

It was a good day for the home club, with its division one senior team winning the pennant for the sixth year running.

The team of Mick McManus, Matthew Long, Jye Kruyer, Chris Towns, Ryan Hammond, Mark Allen, Leon Cook, Shane Anderson, Mike Santo and Ryan Radford defeated Morwell 5/2.

Unfortunately, the Drouin club failed in its bid for a double, with its handicap two team going down in a tight affair against Pakenham, 3/2.

Warragul’s scratch division two team of Ryan McCosker, Josh O’Brien Reiter, Alan Manley, Dean Bubeck and Mick West defeated Pakenham 3.5/1.5.