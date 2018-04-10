Home Sport Locals win pennant finals

Locals win pennant finals

Posted on by editor
Warragul’s pennant team included (from left) Pat Johnson, Ryan McCosker, Paul Kennedy, John Witschi, Alan Manley, Josh O’Brien-Reiter, Dean Bubeck, Mick West and Pete Scott.

Warragul’s pennant team included (from left) Pat Johnson, Ryan McCosker, Paul Kennedy, John Witschi, Alan Manley, Josh O’Brien-Reiter, Dean Bubeck, Mick West and Pete Scott.

Drouin Golf Club hosted the West Gippsland Golf men’s pennant finals on Sunday.

It was a good day for the home club, with its division one senior team winning the pennant for the sixth year running.

The team of Mick McManus, Matthew Long, Jye Kruyer, Chris Towns, Ryan Hammond, Mark Allen, Leon Cook, Shane Anderson, Mike Santo and Ryan Radford defeated Morwell 5/2.

Unfortunately, the Drouin club failed in its bid for a double, with its handicap two team going down in a tight affair against Pakenham, 3/2.

Warragul’s scratch division two team of Ryan McCosker, Josh O’Brien Reiter, Alan Manley, Dean Bubeck and Mick West defeated Pakenham 3.5/1.5.

    Tagged with: , , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature