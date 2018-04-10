Ingrid forced to travel

Ingrid Brown’s cancer journey is far from over. With six months of treatment remaining, she would have loved to finish her chemotherapy at West Gippsland Hospital.

But, the one day a week service and cramped facilities, makes it difficult for Ingrid and other cancer patients to take advantage of a local service.

Where is the funding for a new West Gippsland Hospital, Ingrid asks in support of a community campaign.

A new hospital would enable hundreds of local cancer sufferers to undergo treatment locally rather than travelling to Latrobe Regional Hospital or Melbourne hospitals.

Ingrid’s cancer journey began at West Gippsland Hospital, where a mammogram and ultra sound confirmed a lump in her breast was cancer.