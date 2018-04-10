Home News Ingrid forced to travel

Ingrid forced to travel

Posted on by editor
Ingrid Thomas at work at Modra Technology in Warragul where she has had to juggle full time work with travelling for cancer treatment.

Ingrid Thomas at work at Modra Technology in Warragul where she has had to juggle full time work with travelling for cancer treatment.

Ingrid Brown’s cancer journey is far from over.  With six months of treatment remaining, she would have loved to finish her chemotherapy at West Gippsland Hospital.

But, the one day a week service and cramped facilities, makes it difficult for Ingrid and other cancer patients to take advantage of a local service.

Where is the funding for a new West Gippsland Hospital, Ingrid asks in support of a community campaign.

A new hospital would enable hundreds of local cancer sufferers to undergo treatment locally rather than travelling to Latrobe Regional Hospital or Melbourne hospitals.

Ingrid’s cancer journey began at West Gippsland Hospital, where a mammogram and ultra sound confirmed a lump in her breast was cancer.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature