Warragul wins

Round one – four premiership points – a percentage bordering on 300.
Any team would take that.
Warragul certainly did on Friday after getting its Gippsland League season away positively with a 13-16 to 4-10 win against Morwell.
The gang tackle – rugby style – looks to be the order of the day, something Gulls’ coach Steve Kidd admitted had been a focus for his team in trying to “lock” the ball in its forward half.
Morwell did just the same.
It helped produce a pretty scrappy affair with few highlights to get the Good Friday crowd cheering.