Vickerman leads victory

Melbourne United Basketball Club celebrated its first National Basketball League title at a packed Hisense Arena on Saturday night with head coach and former Warragul resident Dean Vickerman leading his team to victory.

With the series tied at 2-2 against the Adelaide 36ers in the best of five games, Vickerman’s Melbourne United led at every change to win 100-82.

This is Dean’s second NBL tile as head coach, having won the NBL tile with the New Zealand Breakers in 2015.

Dean grew up in Warragul, attending Warragul Primary School and St Paul’s Anglican Grammar School. He is the son of well-known Warragul residents Pam and John Vickerman.