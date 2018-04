The Drouin Tree Walks booklet launched in February “disappeared like hotcakes” and a second print run is now available.

The booklet, launched during Drouin’s Ficifolia Festival, was highly sought after with 2000 copies selling within three weeks.

The booklet, written by the Friends of Drouin’s Trees group took almost two years to put together.

Friends of Drouin’s Trees member Judy Farmer said the first print run “disappeared like hotcakes.”

The pocket-size booklet is free to community members.