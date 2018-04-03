Home News Petition seeks new hospital

Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood (left) and Opposition leader Matthew Guy (right) meet with WTF community action group members Rob Sinnett, Kerry Elliott and Joan Kinder at Parliament House on Thursday.

A petition calling on the state government to fund a new West Gippsland Hospital in May’s budget was tabled in Parliament on Thursday, with 9820 official signatures.

It is expected petition documents with a further 300 signatures will be tabled this month, taking the total to more than 10,000.

A community campaign, “WTF – Where’s The Funding” was launched last month and has called for funding for a new hospital on a greenfield site at Drouin East.

“This is a matter of urgency.  Our 110-year-old hospital is past its use by date and population in the region is soaring.  The need is here.  The planning is complete.  The land is ready for our new hospital to be developed,” the petition states.

The petition was tabled by Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood.

