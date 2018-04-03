From Darwin to Warragul

Some new faces – from Northern Australia – have arrived in Warragul to help boost Warragul Football Club’s on field stocks and experience a different lifestyle.
The Gulls’ reigning best and fairest Nathaniel Paredes, who has played the last two summer seasons in Darwin with St Mary’s Football Club, was the link that has seen 21 year-old Michael Coombes and teenagers Braxton Ah Mat and Carlyle Jensen arrive in Warragul.
The three all play at St Mary’s.
Michael, or “Micky”, is staying with the Paredes’ family while in Warragul and Braxton and Carlyle are living with the football club’s coaching assistant and junior co-ordinator Warwick Baum and his wife Karen, a vice-president of the Warragul Football Netball Club.
And the trio are getting their hands a bit dirty between football training sessions and match days; Michael working with Somers Carpentry and Braxton and Carlyle at Blackwoods Ready Mix and Garden Supplies.